Bag-a-buy: Value finds at OG Orchard Point’s moving-out sale

Fashionistas may sniff at OG Department Stores, but aunties swear by this chain which has weathered all sorts of fickle fads in this age of online shopping. It may not be glamorous, but OG has a keen sense of what aunties want. It was one of the first shops to bring in Happycall pans when the Korean cookware became an online hit with Singaporean cooks in the early 2010s.

OG has realised that the auntie demographic possesses major spending power: The aunties buy for the family and the home. Hence, the somewhat schizophrenic nature of the merchandise which careens happily from fashion to health supplements to cookware.