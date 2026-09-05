Award-winning screenwriter Michael Tay watches readings of books to decide if they are worth it

Michael Tay is staging his one-man play Mom And I Go To The Temple in New York.

Who: Michael Tay, 43, is a Singaporean screenwriter and film-maker. He was creative director at media production company Oak3 Films for over a decade and is now based in New York, the United States.

He is series creator for the Emmy-nominated comedy series, FAM! (2018), starring Gurmit Singh, Vernetta Lopez and Benjamin Kheng. His short films have been screened at Sundance Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

From Sept 16 to 19, he is performing in his one-man play, Mom And I Go To The Temple, at The Tank NYC in New York. The love letter to his mother is set against the Malaysian mountains and inspired by Chinese folk beliefs, infused with the tinge of horror that he is known for.

His first horror feature screenplay, The Damned, was recently optioned by Night Market Studios, with Chad and Carey Hayes (The Conjuring, 2013) attached as executive producers.

“I just finished Lovelier, Lonelier (2021) by Daryl Qilin Yam, recommended to me by a Singaporean friend. The premise intrigues me because you don’t get a lot of books like this from Singapore.

It is about four friends who encounter strange events during the night of a comet’s passage in Kyoto in 1996. Years later, they revisit the events of that night and reflect on how it has impacted their lives.

There is a lot to like about it. It is a trippy ride. It defies genre conventions. There are moments of sci-fi, domestic drama and magical realism. And it is a poetic exploration of grief, loss and finding love again much later in life. However, the plot is not straightforward and some moments are intentionally left ambiguous. Then again, the inability to find closure is also the whole point.

Now that I am based in New York and Los Angeles, I really miss the Jurong Library. The place is quiet and has a nice view, and you can easily find a corner to finish a book. I finished reading the entire Stardust Crusader’s arc in manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure there.

In my line of work, which is screenwriting, my colleagues and friends bring up books that they have read or are researching into.

I am always on the lookout for material that immediately intrigues me. I tend to gravitate a lot towards horror and thrillers. But in general, the concept has to hook me first before I decide to dedicate my time.

The next book I plan to read is an epic fantasy – Daniel Abraham’s The Dragon’s Path (2011). It is like Game Of Thrones (1996 to 2011), but focuses more on the economics of war and political manoeuvrings.

My favourite book read in 2025 goes to Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk (2005).

For anyone who is writing his or her first book or thinking of doing one, I highly suggest reading the afterword. This is where Chuck writes about the public reading of his horror short story Guts and how it caused 73 members in attendance to faint.

Chuck explains his reason behind telling stories like this and what drives him every day. It is surprisingly encouraging if you plan to start a literary venture.

The best way to decide if you want to dive into a book you are not sure about is to google the public readings of it on YouTube. I highly recommend everyone check out the public reading of the short story Knock Knock by Chuck Palahniuk. No, this one won’t make you faint. But it might make you cry.

I still prefer to read physical books. You need to feel the pages and see your progression where the bookmark is. Even if you lick or bend the edges of a page, it shows your personal connection with the book. Reading and scrolling pages on a screen is an experience I reserve for work.

When I dedicate my time for a book, I like to start with a very doable routine – like aiming to finish 100 pages in a week and slowly build up the momentum to read more.

I squeeze in readings on long train rides. But not planes; reading on planes gives me a headache.”