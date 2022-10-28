Avatar’s alien world comes to life at Gardens by the Bay

A recreation of a Scorpion Thistle plant from Avatar: The Experience. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A Na'vi family is depicted in one of the sculpture installations for Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Get a sneak peek at the Ilu, a creature from the Avatar sequel which will only hit cinemas in December. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Ong Sor Fern
Senior Culture Correspondent
Updated
Published
43 min ago
SINGAPORE – Alien flora and fauna have invaded the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay. Acid-dripping plants and assorted creatures from director James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster film Avatar have sprouted amid the lush greenery.

They are part of an immersive installation created with the Cloud Forest in mind. Avatar: The Experience, running from now till March 31 and organised by Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences and Lightstorm Entertainment, comes in time to build the hype for the movie’s sequel. Avatar: The Way Of Water opens here on Dec 15 and visitors can get a sneak peek at a new creature called an Ilu at the exhibition.

