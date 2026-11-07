Author Kyla Zhao explores 1940s San Francisco underworld in YA heist novel

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Heirs Of Infamy is the fourth book and first young adult historical fiction novel by Singapore author Kyla Zhao.

SINGAPORE – Long before there was a book, there was a Reddit post.

Kyla Zhao, 28, posted questions in the Mafia subreddit in 2023 about how heists work and how gangs operated. The US-based Singaporean author had not started writing her fourth book yet. It was simply one of several research rabbit holes.

Heirs Of Infamy, a young adult heist novel set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1940s, has finally hit the bookshops and two Redditors have sent her photos of their copies arriving in the mail.

“ The online connections I made through doing Reddit research have turned into very supportive friends who are very proud of the book I produced,” she says on a video call from her office in San Francisco. In her day job, she works in marketing at a tech company.

It is a long way from Zhao’s 2023 adult contemporary debut, The Fraud Squad, set in Singapore high society, and the cut-throat Silicon Valley of her second novel, Valley Verified (2024). Her third book, May The Best Player Win (2024), is a middle-grade novel about a girl chess player.

Heirs Of Infamy is her first work of historical fiction, a genre she has long avoided, fearing the research would feel like homework. A visit to the Mob Museum in Las Vegas in 2023 changed that. It sparked her interest in the history of organised crime that eventually grew into this story.

Because the heist unfolds across San Francisco’s Chinatown, she walked the streets to map and time her characters’ heist routes. She also pored over old leases and land deeds.

“This level of detail, 99.9% of readers will not care about, but I really wanted to get it right for my own sake,” she says. “I wanted it to be very realistic.”

She also spoke to descendants of former gangsters, who could bridge Cantonese and English. Friends from San Francisco pointed her to them. In a community that tight-knit, she says, someone often knows someone whose relative knew people in that world.

One discovery stuck with her: Chinese residents could not own property outside Chinatown due to a mix of Californian land laws and racial housing covenants.

“Even though Chinatown was like their home in many ways, it was also like a cage for them,” she says. “You couldn’t veer outside of these very defined few blocks. Everyone knows everyone else’s business.”

For her teenage protagonist, Alexis, that meant intense scrutiny from authorities and neighbours alike. The story follows Alexis, a crime boss’ daughter, who falls for Zachary, a boy from the same underworld. She wants to stay in it while he wants out.

“I by no means champion organised crime,” she says for the record.

Yet, Chinatown’s history made her sympathetic to why some immigrants felt trapped and turned to crime. Facing unfair treatment and few job prospects, immigrants banded together, and many groups turned nefarious over time.

“It came from being forced into a corner and not having many options to work with,” she says.

It is the first of her four books to tackle racism as a core conflict.

Raised in Singapore’s Chinese majority, she rarely felt like a minority. She began writing during the pandemic’s wave of anti-Asian hate.

“At that time, I only wanted to write very fun, vibrant and joyful stories, where Asians could be the main character. That was an escape for me.

“But when I was writing this book, researching the time setting, I found that the history of organised crime is intertwined with the history of immigrant ostracisation. There was no way to not talk about that topic.”

After all that research, Zhao’s biggest lesson from writing the book is that the creative process should not be rushed.

Her best discoveries came from research that surprised her. “If I was just focused on producing a full-length novel as quickly as possible, I would have skipped over the very crucial process of discovering all these things for myself.”

She had briefly considered whether there was a more efficient way. She did not strictly need to walk the streets, pore over old records and keep a deck of black-and-white reference photos. But she enjoyed the research too much to stop.

“I’m writing because I love writing and it brings me so much joy. No matter how hard it gets, I’m always happier being a writer than I am not being a writer.”