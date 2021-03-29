Author Beverly Cleary wrote about ordinary 'grubby kids'

LOS ANGELES • American children's book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader's plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humour to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said.

Cleary died last Thursday at her home in Carmel, California, where she had lived since the 1960s, a statement from HarperCollins said. No cause of death was given.

The author said she had aspirations of writing as a sixth grader, but first became a librarian.

At a library in Yakima, Washington, a young boy provided the impetus for her writing career when he asked Cleary where he could find books about "kids like us".

Cleary decided to write about ordinary "grubby kids", she told the Los Angeles Times, rather than the English schoolboys and girls who seemed to dominate the plots of children's literature at the time.

That led to Henry Huggins, her 1950 book about a boy growing up on Klickitat Street in Portland, Oregon, not far from the street where Cleary herself had lived.

There would be six books about Henry and his dog, Ribsy, but he would be overshadowed by Ramona Quimby, who started as a supporting character in the Henry books and eventually was celebrated in her own series of eight books.

Ramona was precocious, excitable and brimming with imagination in Ramona The Pest, Beezus And Ramona and other books.

Cleary's works did not offer heroic tales, lessons in life or grand adventures. Instead, they focused on kids' everyday lives, telling the stories with enough humour to keep young readers engaged and ample understanding of how children see the world.

Cleary knew what made her readers happy, scared, angry and confused. She told The New York Times she was fortunate to have strong memories of her own childhood to draw on and that she also used the experiences of her twins - a boy and a girl born in 1955 - for fodder.

Her books sold more than 85 million copies worldwide, HarperCollins said.

The Library of Congress declared Cleary a "living legend" and, in 1984, she won the Newbery Medal, given annually for the most distinguished contribution to US children's literature, for Dear Mr Henshaw, a novel about a boy who struggles with his parents' divorce as he corresponds with his favourite author.

