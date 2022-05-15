Singapore art heats up auctions

In March, a painting by pioneer Singapore artist Cheong Soo Pieng, called Satay Seller (1982), went under the hammer for $1.06 million - double the pre-sale estimate by Larasati Auctioneers.

Four months earlier, in December last year, Georgette Chen's Still Life, Mid Autumn Festival (circa 1960s) sold for HK$10.1 million (S$1.8 million) - more than twice its pre-sale estimate. It marked an auction record for the artist.