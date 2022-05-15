Singapore art heats up auctions

The works of some pioneer home-grown artists have been sold at auctions at prices that exceed pre-sales estimates by two times

Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
In March, a painting by pioneer Singapore artist Cheong Soo Pieng, called Satay Seller (1982), went under the hammer for $1.06 million - double the pre-sale estimate by Larasati Auctioneers.

Four months earlier, in December last year, Georgette Chen's Still Life, Mid Autumn Festival (circa 1960s) sold for HK$10.1 million (S$1.8 million) - more than twice its pre-sale estimate. It marked an auction record for the artist.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 15, 2022, with the headline Singapore art heats up auctions.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

