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Phillips was always an underdog in the auction world, but it had ambition to compete with Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

NEW YORK -- Two works in this week’s marquee auction at Phillips – a loosely brushed group portrait by David Hockney and a roughly hewed limestone head sculpture by Amedeo Modigliani – carry estimates above US$10 million (S$12.8 million). Compare that with what’s on offer at Christie’s and Sotheby’s: a combined 45 lots above that blue-chip threshold.

“One client described us as scrappers and I loved that description,” said Martin Wilson, Phillips’ chief executive. “That is how we put our sales together. We don’t get a ready-made big collection landing in our laps.”