Auction house Phillips’ no longer a challenger to Sotheby’s and Christie’s
- Phillips is no longer chasing Christie’s and Sotheby’s at any cost. Chief executive Martin Wilson says the focus is now on profit, not growth.
- The house once grew fast with big guarantees and trophy sales, but weaker market conditions and cautious owners have slowed its push for major collections.
- Phillips still aims to stay relevant through high-end art, watches and middle-market sales. Experts warn it cannot replace art revenue with luxury goods alone.
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NEW YORK -- Two works in this week’s marquee auction at Phillips – a loosely brushed group portrait by David Hockney and a roughly hewed limestone head sculpture by Amedeo Modigliani – carry estimates above US$10 million (S$12.8 million). Compare that with what’s on offer at Christie’s and Sotheby’s: a combined 45 lots above that blue-chip threshold.
“One client described us as scrappers and I loved that description,” said Martin Wilson, Phillips’ chief executive. “That is how we put our sales together. We don’t get a ready-made big collection landing in our laps.”