Attendances up at Esplanade while finances slower to recover after two years of pandemic

SINGAPORE - Audiences flocked back to Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay as safe distancing measures eased last year.

The arts venue in its latest annual report, released on Monday, recorded 2.06 million attendances for its events in its last financial year, from April 2021 to March this year.

This figure includes 1.6 million video views. Physical attendance at about 450,000 was an improvement compared to over 100,000 for FY20/21.

Finances are also recovering slowly for the performing arts centre, reflecting larger trends on the arts scene in Singapore. The centre reported a total income of $26 million compared to $14 million in FY20/21. Mall and other rentals brought in $4.25 million, rising slightly from the previous year’s $3.88 million. Venue hire, which crashed to $756,000 in FY20/21, rose to $2.07 million and ticketing, too, rose to $954,000 compared to $358,000 in FY20/21.

Sponsorship, however, crashed even more precipitately last year to just $1.6 million, compared to $4.3 million in FY20/21.

Total expenditure grew for the centre to $87.14 million, more than FY20/21’s $60 million.

Despite the decline in income, the centre has stuck to its guns in programming some 1,891 free events that reached 379,989 attendees. The pandemic has also boosted the centre’s focus on reaching underserved communities, with 465 programmes for 7,522 participants as well as supporting 220 new works created by 358 home-grown artists.

As part of its commitment to be inclusive and diverse, the Esplanade is also the first dementia-friendly arts centre and has introduced concession tickets for caregivers.

The centre celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new $30 million Singtel Waterfront Theatre which opens in October.