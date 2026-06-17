Asian Civilisations Museum’s new show draws cultural connections between Islamic empires and Nusantara

A Quran (left) and a dagger with a horse-head hilt from 17th- or 18th-century India are displayed during a preview of Crosscurrents: Masterpieces of Mughal, Safavid, and Ottoman Art, the Asian Civilisations Museum's new exhibition.

SINGAPORE – One museum’s renovation project is another museum’s gain.

Thanks to the legendary Louvre Museum in Paris closing galleries for renovation, the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) snagged the opportunity to show some 100 objects from the former’s Islamic Arts Department.

Opening on June 19, Crosscurrents: Masterpieces Of Mughal, Safavid, And Ottoman Art From The Musee Du Louvre will also have the luxury of a long run, ending in Jan 24, 2027.

While there are no examples of the famed Mughal miniature paintings, the exhibition boasts a wide array of beautiful objects, placed in dialogue with each other in ways that clarify the connections between the three Islamic empires and China and Southeast Asia.

Ceramics on display, for example, show how Islamic pottery drew inspiration from the coveted Chinese porcelain that travelled from the east. Materials used in luxury goods demonstrate the deep trading ties they had with the rest of Asia, from Chinese jade to Burmese rubies.

Bowl. Turkey, around 1560-75. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The connections were a two-way street. As Noorashikin Zulkifli, deputy director and principal curator of Islamic Art at ACM, notes: “I don’t think many people are aware of a Persian community in Ayutthaya that actually integrated themselves in Thai communities. They had positions in the Siamese court. Aceh sent out a diplomatic mission to Ottoman Turkey in the 16th century. Closer to home, although this is a bit later, you have people appointed from the Arab community here as Ottoman consuls.

“The Mughals are less visible in that way, but their influences are also there in terms of architecture.”

As an example, she cites the Sultan Mosque with its characteristically Mughal fat domes, slim minarets and symmetrical grandeur, designed by British firm Swan & Mclaren’s Denis Santry: “It’s done by an Irish architect, but his inspiration was definitely looking at Mughal India.”

The exhibition offers 100 objects from the Louvre and 30 from the Asian Civilisations Museum. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Making connections

While current news headlines are dominated by the Iran war, the curators began planning this show before the hostilities started.

Dr Souraya Noujaim, director of the Louvre’s Islamic Arts Department, acknowledges that the show “comes at a crucial and significant time” and says she hopes it can build bridges: “It’s key to connect people. And those exhibits, those objects and those civilisations that we’re showing here in Singapore, I believe it’s really a message also of the power of art.”

Noorashikin adds: “What we’re trying to establish is that, if you look at the 16th to 18th centuries, we have found ways across the different cultures and religions to connect to each other. All these artworks could not have come about without that first contact and exchange between the courts and the peoples.

“What we’re hoping for is that people can see this long history of interconnectedness that we have. It’s especially important to remind ourselves of that now.”

Admission to the Asian Civilisations Museum's new exhibition Crosscurrents: Masterpieces of Mughal, Safavid, And Ottoman Art, From the Musee Du Louvre will be free. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The show is the product of a decade’s worth of dialogue. Clement Onn, director of ACM and Peranakan Museum, has been in conversation with the French institution since the Louvre lent objects for a 2016 show he curated titled Christianity In Asia: Sacred Art And Visual Splendour.

His patience has paid off with this show, which is co-curated with the ACM: “The French are well aware they lack the South-east Asian perspective. This is our strength and where ACM comes into play.”

While the Louvre usually offers institutions a fully formed show, Crosscurrents has been made with ACM’s curatorial input and enriched with additional objects from its collection. Onn adds: “This is a show that shows openness and a collaborative spirit.”

Dr Noujaim says she is keen on expanding academic studies for Islamic arts in South-east Asia: “For us, entering into the 21st century, it is really important to expand our understanding. Islamic arts in the west have already been quite well studied and established as an academic field. But here in the South-east Asian world, it’s pretty new. So I hope we’ll get more young students, academics and professionals to come and contribute to nourish this field.”

Collaborating with ACM was an obvious step since the two institutions already had a working relationship. The ACM’s strong curatorial perspective was another plus, she adds: “It made sense to work with the ACM as its collection, narrative, and curation is really about cross-cultural exchanges.”

ACM has been honing its cross-cultural focus, centring on the rich histories and multicultural milieus of port cities that fuel civilisational exchanges, to great success recently. In 2025, it took its successful 2023 show Manila Galleon: From Asia To The Americas to Mexico.

Onn says: “Hopefully we can present these stories back to Louvre at some point. We hope to bring South-east Asian Islamic art to Europe. We need better understanding of the Islamic world and Islamic art. These show we are very much connected through people who come before us; through trade, through pilgrims, through artistic intention. We want to position ourselves to share this with the world.”

The Asian Civilisations Museum's new exhibition Crosscurrents: Masterpieces Of Mughal, Safavid, and Ottoman Art, From The Musee Du Louvre will run till Jan 24, 2027. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Book It/Crosscurrents: Masterpieces Of Mughal, Safavid, And Ottoman Art From The Musee Du Louvre

Where: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

When: June 19 to Jan 24, 2027; daily, 10am to 7pm, Friday, 10am to 9pm

Admission: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents

Info: acm.nhb.gov.sg