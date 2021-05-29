Arts shows on hold or called off due to new Covid-19 restrictions

Keep track of the shows which have been cancelled or postponed due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has cancelled its concert A 20th Century Fanfare, in the light of the latest Covid-19 restrictions on the playing of instruments which involve the "intentional expulsion of air".

Its brass ensemble was supposed to perform the concert at the Esplanade next Friday. Ticket-holders will receive full refunds.

PESTA RAYA - MALAY FESTIVAL OF ARTS

The Malay arts festival has cancelled its ticketed performances and workshops from June 10 to 13, but will continue to offer a range of free programmes online. Some of them can be viewed till June 27.

Go to www.esplanade.com/pestaraya. Ticket-holders will receive refunds.

SCCC CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) Cultural Extravaganza has cancelled some of its physical events, such as Liang Wen Fu Shares His Xinyao Journey, which had been slated for May 16 and next Friday at the centre.

Others will go online.

For instance, Mandarin pop concert Sing.Lang 2021 can be viewed for free on Mediacorp's meWatch on June 12 at 8pm.

Jazz It Up! A Jazzy Celebration Of Chinese Songs will be presented as a free live stream on June 20 from 8pm - on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the Jazz Association (Singapore) and SCCC's Facebook page.

Night Walker, which traces a musician's emotional journey, will be streamed on SCCC's YouTube channel from June 11.

For the full details, go to ce2021.singaporeccc.org.sg

DING YI MUSIC COMPANY

The Chinese chamber ensemble has shifted all its live performances scheduled this month and next online.

For example, Songs Of The Dragon Kiln, which was to have been performed at the SCCC as part of its Cultural Extravaganza, will now be live-streamed on Sistic on Sunday at 7.30pm. It will be available till June 6.

Healing Rhapsody, slated to run at the Victoria Concert Hall on Wednesday, during the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), will be presented online as part of Sifa on Demand from June 5 to 20. People who have bought tickets will get a refund, as well as a complimentary ticket to the show on Sifa on Demand.

CONCORDIA QUARTET

The string quartet has called off its concert To Be Young Again..., which would have featured classics by Mozart and Mendelssohn at Wild Rice's Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre today. The organisers said on their website they hope to stage the concert at a later date.

JINX YEO FOR A NIGHT OF LAUGHS

The show, presented by LA Comedy Live and originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to July 4 (4 and 8pm) at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Ticket-holders can either retain their tickets, which will be valid for the new date, or request a refund.

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS (SIFA)

Sifa's on-demand programme will be extended to run from June 5 to 20.

Seventeen recorded performances will be available, including The Commission by Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice; Oiwa - The Ghost Of Yotsuya by The Finger Players; and jazz concert A Song For Louis.

The Rhythm Of Us, a collaboration between the Singapore Dance Theatre and Singapore Symphony Orchestra which previously had its live performances cancelled, will be available from June 13 to 20.

Sifa On Demand: Festival Commissions are $15 a show or $60 for a bundle of 17, available to audiences globally on Sistic Live. Go to sifa.sg