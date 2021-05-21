Arts shows on hold, called off

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) is cancelling dance and classical music concert The Rhythm Of Us.

It is also capping audience capacities at 100 and introducing pre-event testing for some live shows, including four festival commissions, Three Sisters, The Year Of No Return, Oiwa - The Ghost Of Yotsuya and A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Existence.

Those who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days will be exempt from testing but will need to show their vaccination status on the TraceTogether app for admission.

The audience capacity for concerts The Consoler, Ghosts Of Yesteryear and Alone Together will be reduced to 50 while another concert, Healing Rhapsody, will be moved online to Sifa On Demand.

Other shows available on demand are Be Comforted Now: Bach Cantatas, Before Life And After, Echoes Of Fire And Water.

Musical Swings and play+Ground series have been postponed until further notice.

Ticketing agent Sistic will contact patrons about refunds.

JIHAD JONES AND THE KALASHNIKOV BABES

HuM Theatre's ongoing run at the Drama Centre Black Box has been postponed indefinitely "for the safety of our patrons, cast and crew", says the company's founder Daisy Irani. The production was scheduled to run till June 6.

FAGHAG

Pam Oei's one-woman show at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice has been postponed indefinitely. Patrons who have bought tickets will receive e-mail updates on refunds.

SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA (SCO)

SCO is cancelling its Young Children's Concert on May 29 and Ode To Dragon Boat concert on June 12. The Music Tuesdays: Strings Of Elegance II concert, scheduled for June 22, is still on at the moment. The SCO said it will monitor the situation and make changes if needed.

FLIPSIDE FESTIVAL

The following ticketed events for the Esplanade's Flipside festival will be postponed to a later date: Big Brown Girl, Playing The Hand, 2-ball Juggling Workshop and 3-ball Juggling Workshop. Live free shows at the Concourse, Outdoor Theatre and Recital Studio have been cancelled.

Papermoon Puppet Theatre's I Know Something That You Don't Know will go on online as scheduled.

Shows which have moved online are: Contact Juggling Workshops, SABOsTAGE: ZoomBaaBo!, Ping Pong Circus, Frankie's Puppet Studio and Flip Slides: A PowerPoint Karaoke Show.

More details will be released. Go to the festival website at str.sg/JvE8 for details.