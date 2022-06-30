Arts Picks: Zubir Said tribute, arts festival Bhaskareeyam, Dancers' Locker triple bill

Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita

Most Singaporeans know the late Zubir Said for composing the national anthem, Majulah Singapura, but there is more to him than that.

This Wild Rice show pays tribute to the man behind the melody, a local music pioneer who, over four decades, composed close to 1,500 songs, including well-known classics such as Semoga Bahagia and Orang Singapura.

It is written by music director Julian Wong, whose mentor Iskandar Ismail was a student of Zubir's, and directed by Wild Rice artistic director Ivan Heng in the style of a 1960s television variety show.

With highlights from Zubir's songbook and archival film footage, the show is a love letter to Singapore's musical heritage. While it was previously performed as part of a fund-raiser, this will be the first time the public will get to see it, after its 2021 premiere had to be cancelled due to tightened pandemic restrictions.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, 04-08 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: July 7 to 23, Tuesdays to Fridays, 7.30pm; Saturdays, 2.30 and 7.30pm; and Sundays, 2.30pm

Admission: $25 to $60 from Sistic (go to this website or call 6348-5555)

Info: Wild Rice's website

