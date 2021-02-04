Arts Picks: Yayoi Kusama at Ota Fine Arts Singapore, Nine Years Theatre's Oedipus

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's latest works, a selection of which are on show at Ota Fine Arts, are a departure from her earlier works. Unlike the candy-coloured canvases that were shown at the National Gallery Singapore's 2017 retrospective, the 15 paintings here are all in stark monochrome.

Also part of The Eternal Soul series, these 100 by 100cm works are quite recognisably Kusama with familiar motifs of eyes, profiles and the inevitable infinity nets. The black and white canvases are intriguing as it brings to the fore her obsession with painting negative spaces.