Arts Picks: The Swimming Pool Library Exhibition, Nanyang Collective concert

The Swimming Pool Library exhibition

This exhibition by multimedia artist Brian Gothong Tan is the culmination of his months-long project with T:>Works.

The Swimming Pool Library, which rethinks conventional definitions of masculinity, queer bodies and representation, began with a live performance in October.

Next month's nine-chapter multi-sensorial exhibition consists of sketches, 3D-printed sculptures, 3D film photography and do-it-yourself books. One of the highlights is a series of "live sculptures" performed by pre-selected members of the public.

Visitors can also register for guided tours on selected dates, which will be led by members of the queer communities who will share their personal experiences.

Where: T:>Works, 72-13, Mohamed Sultan Road

When: Jan 6 to 20, 1 to 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays

Admission: Free with registration here; $10 for guided tours on selected dates. Video-on-demand of the earlier performance available till Jan 31 with donation at this website.

Info: Website

Project 2020 - A contemporary introspection to the pandemic