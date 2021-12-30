Arts Picks: The Swimming Pool Library Exhibition, Nanyang Collective concert

The Swimming Pool Library exhibition
This exhibition by multimedia artist Brian Gothong Tan is the culmination of his months-long project with T:>Works.
The Swimming Pool Library, which rethinks conventional definitions of masculinity, queer bodies and representation, began with a live performance in October.
Next month's nine-chapter multi-sensorial exhibition consists of sketches, 3D-printed sculptures, 3D film photography and do-it-yourself books. One of the highlights is a series of "live sculptures" performed by pre-selected members of the public.
Visitors can also register for guided tours on selected dates, which will be led by members of the queer communities who will share their personal experiences.
Where: T:>Works, 72-13, Mohamed Sultan Road
When: Jan 6 to 20, 1 to 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays
Admission: Free with registration here; $10 for guided tours on selected dates. Video-on-demand of the earlier performance available till Jan 31 with donation at this website.
Info: Website
Project 2020 - A contemporary introspection to the pandemic
This inaugural concert by the Nanyang Collective presents fresh contemporary works by composers such as China's Kong Zhi Xuan and Cultural Medallion recipient Eric Watson.
A diverse slate of musicians - including Ng Pei-Sian, a principal cellist at the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, accordionist Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin and pipa player Chua Yew Kok - will perform under the baton of Dedric Wong De Li, who is the collective's music director and also the assistant conductor of Ding Yi Music Company.
Nanyang Collective, which was formed in October, is an experimental, interdisciplinary contemporary music group that combines Asian and Western instruments. The upcoming concert will also feature theatrics and multimedia.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Jan 16, 7.30pm
Admission: $25
Info: Sistic's website
Artworks by Liu Kang and Lay Pey Kee
This exhibition features a range of still-life pastel paintings by the late pioneer artist Liu Kang and his former student Lau Pey Kee. Dr Lau, who died this year (2021) at the age of 74, was Liu's student at Dunman Government Chinese Middle School.
The majority of the 40 works on display are by Dr Lau, an engineer by training who specialised in microwave communications. Some of the sale proceeds will go to the Disciple Agency of The Methodist Church in Singapore.
Where: Dynasties Antique & Art Gallery, 03-07 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road
When: Till Jan 8, 11am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website