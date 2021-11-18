Arts Picks: The Matriarchs; Singapore Clay Festival; Objectifs exhibition

Singapore Clay Festival

Pottery enthusiasts can look forward to a slate of exhibitions, a clay makers' market featuring more than 130 potters as well as masterclasses with Singapore ceramicists Ahmad Abu Bakar, Jessie Lim and Chua Soo Kim.

The inaugural festival, which also includes a talk and workshops, is organised by book editor and publisher Goh Eck Kheng, curator Seah Tzi-Yan and art consultancy founder Wendy Cheong.

Where: Enabling Village, 20 Lengkok Bahru; and online

MRT: Redhill

When: Nov 19 to 22 (classes and talk); Nov 25 to 29 (exhibitions)

Admission: Free (exhibitions); various prices for the talk and classes. Registrations are closed for the exhibitions and market, but walk-ins might be allowed depending on crowd capacity.

Info: Singapore Clay Festival website

Objectifs' Women in Film & Photography

Inheritance is the theme of Objectifs' latest Women in Film & Photography showcase, which this year delves into inherited traditions, familial connections, inter-generational scars and more.

The annual event, now in its sixth edition, spotlights work by women and non-binary artists from South-east Asia, East Asia and South Asia. The line-up includes an ongoing exhibition at the Middle Road centre as well as screenings of short films at The Projector on Dec 4.

The public can also register for online artist talks taking place on various dates.

Where: Chapel & Lower Galleries, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road; and The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Bencoolen/ Bras Basah/ Bugis

When: Till Dec 19, various timings

Admission: Exhibitions are free; $15 for screenings

Info: Objectifs website

Baba Nyonya International Convention



The Matriarchs is an hour-long play adapted from Stella Kon's Emily Of Emerald Hill. PHOTO: THE PERANAKAN ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE



Interested in Peranakan culture and how it is being kept alive? Head to The Peranakan Association Singapore's annual convention.

Things kick off with The Matriarchs, an hour-long play adapted from Stella Kon's Emily Of Emerald Hill. Ivan Heng, founder of Wild Rice, will reprise his role as Emily. Fellow veteran actor G.T. Lye will play Emily's feisty Baba Malay-speaking mother-in-law, a character Lye scripted himself.

The Matriarchs is directed by Alvin Tan of The Necessary Stage and produced by The Peranakan Association Singapore.

The play will be followed by a symposium on the theme of Keeping the Culture Alive. It starts with a keynote address by Kwa Chong Guan, on "Change & the Cultural Resilience of the Peranakan Chinese", followed by forums looking at the community's language, literature, rituals, style, food and wayang (theatre).

Where: Online

When: Saturday (Nov 20), 9am to 1pm

Admission: $22

Info: Sistic website