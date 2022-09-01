Arts picks: Stomp, Checkpoint Theatre's Recalling Mother, Artcade art market

Stomp

Percussion group Stomp is coming to town again.

Founded in Britain in 1991, the celebrated physical theatre act is known for using everyday objects, such as garbage cans and brooms, as instruments. The result is a wordless mix of comedy, music and dance.

Stomp last performed in Singapore in 2013, at Marina Bay Sands.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Sept 2 and 3, 8pm; Sept 3, 3pm; Sept 4, 7pm\

Admission: Tickets from $68 (excluding booking fee). For ages six and above

Info: Website

