Arts Picks: South-east Asian artists reflect on their culture and geography in 3 exhibitions

Landscape: Reinvention



Kemalezedine was trained as an artist at the Bandung Institute of Technology. When he moved to Bali in 2012, he found the characteristics of Balinese art – with its exoticised foreign influences – “untenable”, writes curator Santy Saptari. To redress this, his strategy was to deconstruct specific Balinese visual iconography, from street art to landscape, while honouring and acknowledging its complex history, adds Ms Santy.

Recurring motifs are mountains, some depicted as erupting and suggesting a certain volatility.

Savanhdary Vongpoothorn processes her cultural heritage in a more placid way, possibly because of the sadness and loss she has experienced. Forced to flee the communist regime of Lao People’s Democratic Republic when she was eight years old, she and her family found their way to Australia, and in a very different environment and culture.

Vongpoothorn can never go back, but that experience of transmigration remains in a spiritual form in her work, where references to Buddhism, traditional Lao script and family leave indelible marks in her art.

Where: 39+ Art Space, 03-01 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Oct 30, Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 7pm; weekends, noon to 6pm. By appointment only on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

Folds And Creases

