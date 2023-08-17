Arts Picks: Song and Yuan dynasty pottery, a Wallace walk and Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap

Kaleidoscope In Clay exhibition (II): Life In Ceramics During The Song And Yuan Dynasties

Fans of pottery will want to make a beeline for this exhibition tucked into the third floor of Fort Canning Centre. Organised by the Society For Chinese Ceramics Studies, the show brings together some stellar examples of ceramics made during the Song and Yuan dynasties.

Most laymen will know that China is famed for blue and white porcelain and celadon. But there are also other wares such as sancai (literally translated as three colours) pottery and black glazed Cizhou ware.

There are some charming examples of sancai in this show, including a pretty green ewer incised with a flower which looks like a fat little teapot and a pillow decorated with flowers. One standout black-glazed meiping (vase) is carved with whorls and stripes which echo similarly etched Grecian urns.

The show is loosely organised into three categories. Tea And Wine focuses on ceramic tea and wine vessels that were in high demand as tea- and wine-drinking cultures took off in the Song Dynasty. In the Scholar’s Studio are examples of dainty decorative ceramic ware and practical items which took pride of place on a scholar’s table or study. These include ceramic writing accessories such as inkstones and brush stands. The Household section is dedicated to more practical ceramics for home use.

While there are wall texts setting the show and the various sections in context, the individual captions for the artefacts are limited to the bare basics. This is a pity because the pieces on display are of superb quality and evidently collected with love and appreciation. It would have been nice to learn more about ceramic production techniques as well as the evolution of pottery and cultures, given the obvious sophistication of the consumers who bought such items.

There has also been some effort at display, as can be seen from the scholar’s study display, which adds a calligraphy backdrop to a table decorated with items including jade objets d’art and a pipa-shaped ink stone.

Hopefully, the quality and range of items on display will spark visitors’ curiosity and inspire them to further investigate the world of Chinese ceramics.