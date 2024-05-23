Arts Picks: Solo exhibitions at Objectifs, Nafa and Lasalle graduation shows, City Reading@SG

Objectifs new space and exhibitions

Objectifs opens three solo exhibitions by the 2023 recipients of the annual Objectifs Documentary Award, including one homing in on elephants by Cambodian artist and journalist Choulay Mech.

The winner of the open category, Mech uses photography, video and found objects to explore the impact of environmental destruction and war on Cambodia’s elephant population.

A scar on her left cornea has limited her vision and pushed her to feel an affinity with animals with disabilities. In the middle of the room, a prosthetic leg of an elephant, bunched wire and draped chain intimate the silhouette of Chhouk, found badly injured in the wild by a poacher’s snare in 2007 and the first elephant in Cambodia to receive a prosthesis.

Mech’s manipulations of her photos, titled An Elephant’s Eyes, also plunge viewers into the thick of the forest, disrupting and sometimes inverting the act of observing these stately animals, which she reminds people are venerated in Hindu tradition.