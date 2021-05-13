Arts Picks: Singapore International Festival of Arts, SCCC's cultural fiesta

Twentyfive: Gajah Gallery marks a quarter century

Gajah Gallery marks its 25th anniversary with a showcase of paintings, sculptures and mixed media by 25 artists from South-east Asia.

The artists range from stalwarts like Ashley Bickerton, Entang Wiharso and the late Chua Ek Kay to rising talents such as Kayleigh Goh.

Where: Gajah Gallery, Tanjong Pagar Distripark 03-04, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till June 6, 11am to 7pm (weekdays); noon to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)

Admission: Free

Info: Gajah Gallery's Facebook page

Movement and dance at Singapore International Festival of Arts



PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR



The Singapore International Festival of Arts kicks off on Friday (May 14). Besides the headline acts, arts lovers can also head to the Festival House for various events.

Chong Gua Khee and Bernice Lee's Tactility Studies: Hold to Reset series will have mini-workshops, durational performances and an experiential installation where people open up their bodies as sites for performance.

Another highlight is neveleven, a 20-minute dance video installation by Chan Sze Wei and dance company P7:1SMA, which invites visitors to step into surreal landscapes.

Where: Blue Room (Tactility Studies) and Gallery II (neveleven), Festival House (The Arts House), 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place/ Esplanade

When: Various timings from May 14 (Tacility Studies) or from May 19 (neveleven)

Admission: $15 or $20 (Tactility Studies);free with registration (neveleven). TraceTogether app or physical token required

Info: The Singapore International Festival of Arts website

SCCC cultural extravaganza



PHOTO: DING YI MUSIC COMPANY



The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's month-long cultural fiesta is back with a slew of physical and digital events.

Highlights include Jazz It Up! A Jazzy Celebration of Chinese Songs, which features singers like Joanna Dong and Tay Kewei; and Songs of the Dragon Kilnby Ding Yi Music Company, a multi-disciplinary concert inspired by the famous kiln in Jurong.

Where: Various venues

When: Friday (May 14) to June 12, various timings

Admission: Free or pay-as-you-wish for certain events, or from $5 for paid events via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg to book)

Info: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's website