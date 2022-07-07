Arts Picks: Short films at Objectifs; clay works at The Arts House; NLB webinars

Objectifs Cinema: Now Showing

The centre for photography and film is screening more than 30 short films from South-east Asia, including works by Singaporeans Boo Junfeng and Kirsten Tan, as well as the Philippines' Martika Ramirez Escobar and Carlo Francisco Manatad.

There will also be talks and a film memorabilia corner.

Where: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road

MRT: Bencoolen/Bugis/Bras Basah

When: July 14 to Sept 11; Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm, Sundays, noon to 4pm; closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free. Registration required for public programmes

Info: Website

Pusat: Conversations With My Mama Saerah