Arts Picks: Malay Heritage Centre's Hari Raya bash, Vertical Submarine's Funderland

Arts collective Vertical Submarine and One Bite Design Studio have created an Instagram-friendly installation for the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) fifth anniversary. Funderland comprises different installations, including two lit tigers on the facade of the SCCC's building. There is a sort of Easter egg installation at the concourse inspired by the legend of Wu Song, a character who kills a tiger in Chinese classical novel Water Margin, which requires a smartphone to access.

The best work is on the roof. Translucent tubes lit at night form dramatic modernist mountains against the waterfront backdrop.