Arts Picks: Lee Bul prints, Singapore Clay Festival, Siong Leng Musical Association’s Jeju connection

Lee Bul: Prints

Acclaimed South Korean artist Lee Bul is best known for her sculptures and installation works, a spectacular example of which is on show at the ArtScience Museum exhibition, New Eden: Science Fiction Mythologies Transformed.

For this solo show at STPI, she has made some intriguing spin-offs of her three-dimensional works, using unconventional materials such as copper powder and iron filings, as well as employing the technical expertise of STPI’s printmakers to create intricate prints.

During her residency here in 2018, she created more than 60 works across five series. One series inspired by her sculpture Souterrain (2012/2016) features the dizzying, fractured surfaces created using as many as 16 layers of screen- and foil-printing.

Another series is a take on her famous female cyborg sculptures, using copper powder which oxidises, creating different patinas that make each print one of a kind.