Arts Picks: How Drama's Big Brown Girl, Singapore Ballet Festival, STPI open house

Big Brown Girl

How Drama, the group behind interactive comic sketch show Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap, has a new one-woman show about a plus-sized lady looking for love.

Ruby (Ross Nasir), who uses a dating app, goes on dates with men from different parts of the world. During the show, on-site and online audience members will help matchmake her and make some key decisions in the storyline.

Big Brown Girl, commissioned by the Esplanade for its Flipside festival, was slated for the middle of this year, but was put off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive; online

MRT: Esplanade

When: Dec 10 to 12 and 17 to 19, various timings

Admission: $30 (in-venue) or $10 (online)

Info: More info at the Esplanade website. For audiences aged 18 and older

Singapore Ballet Festival



PHOTO: BERNIE NG



Singapore Dance Theatre pays tribute to late ballet legend Goh Choo San in this festival, performing six works choreographed by him - Variations Serieuses, Double Contrasts, Configurations Pas De Deux, Fives, Momentum and Schubert Symphony.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Dec 10 to 12, various timings|

Admission: From $40 to $80 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or visit the Sistic website)

STPI Open House: Kampong Spirit



PHOTO: COURTESY OF STPI



Keen to try your hand at print- and papermaking? At this annual event by STPI, sign up for workshops to do a print of a traditional game such as chapteh using the drypoint technique, or make a tangram puzzle board out of paper.

You can also drop in for free activities such as takraw ball- and basket-weaving, as well as activity stations involving screen-printing, lithography, etching and more.

Visitors can explore STPI's creative workshop, which houses a paper mill and is usually closed to the public.

Where: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 18 and 19, 11am to 5pm

Admission: Free. Paid workshops start at $35 (book online)

Info: More info at STPI's website