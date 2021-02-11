Arts picks: Festive family fun in The Amazing Celestial Race

THE AMAZING CELESTIAL RACE

This lively Chinese New Year musical, written by Dwayne Lau and directed by Glen Goei, is based on the legend of the animals who raced for a place in the Chinese zodiac.

Hosted by the Jade Emperor, the race promises its winners a chance at eternal glory - but to make it across the finish line, they must survive detours, ford a raging river and outlast one another.

Wild Rice's annual pantomime had to be scrapped last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this festive family offering promises fun for all ages.

WHERE Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road, Level 4

MRT City Hall

WHEN Next Friday (Feb 19) to March 21, various timings

ADMISSION $40, $65, $80 via Sistic (call 6348 5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO www.sistic.com.sg/events/race0321

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT THE LEE KONG CHIAN

During the festive perio, the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum is offering visitors a special ticket price of $8 - down from the usual $16 for Singaporeans and permanent residents and $21 for foreigners.

To hail the Year of the Ox, it has also added a new exhibit in its lobby: a pair of massive water buffalo horns presumed to be from Thailand, acquired by the Raffles Museum and Library in 1908 and inherited by the Lee Kong Chian's predecessor, the Raffles Museum of Biodiversity Research.

The horns, which are outside the ticketed premises, are likely from a male water buffalo and measure 2.3m at their widest point.

WHERE Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore, 2 Conservatory Drive

MRT Kent Ridge, one-north

WHEN Feb 12 to 28, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays

ADMISSION $8 via Sistic

INFO lkcnhm.nus.edu.sg

CONCORDIA QUARTET'S VALENTINE PASTORALE

Love will be in the air at the National Orchid Garden on Valentine's Day, as the young string quartet regale visitors on the hour with the likes of Bach, Mozart and Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz (1939). Their playing will be streamed live from an undisclosed location in the garden, in order to prevent crowds from gathering to listen.

WHERE National Orchid Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

MRT Botanic Gardens

WHEN Sunday (Feb 14), 4, 5 and 6pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO resoundcollective.org