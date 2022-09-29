Arts Picks: Fast cars and Chinese zombies inspire artists in three shows around the city

He is known for his minimalist style, but with the sports-car sculptures especially, he takes the notion of power and beauty, as embodied by the vehicles, and reduces it to its elements – copper in the case of the Ferrari and aluminium for the Bizzarrini Strada.

Similarly with the light sculptures, the artist seems to distil the essence of light. Using ingeniously angled mirrors, he traps it in an immaculate stainless steel-framed glass icosahedron for eternity.

Where: JW Marriott Hotel South Beach, 30 Beach Road; Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Esplanade; Orchard

When: Till Friday

Admission: Free

Info: www.operagallery.com

REVVV



Motorheads and art lovers should head to Tanjong Pagar Distripark, where an exhibition of artworks inspired by fast cars is on show this weekend.

REVVV is set up at All About Art Gallery, which was co-founded by Mr Jonathan Toh, and features 50 contemporary works by 16 artists.

Abandoning the usual white wall aesthetic of most art galleries, the gallery has been set up to feel like a living room. “We believe that art can be made approachable for everyone,” Mr Toh says.

The artistic styles on show vary, but the hyper-realistic paintings of artists including Sergey Starodumov and Daria Kolosova are likely to appeal to sports-car enthusiasts the most.