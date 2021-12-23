Arts Picks: Experiment with classical music in What The Bach!?

Staggered Observations of a Coast

This exhibition is the latest in artist Charles Lim Yi Yong's ongoing project Sea State, which he began in 2005. It examines the biophysical, political and psychic contours of Singapore through the lenses of the sea.

Lim, a former Olympic sailor, spent half a year sailing along the east coast anchorage of Singapore. He engaged in "staggered observation", noting wave patterns and clouds, allowing time to pass and then looking at the same points once more to observe the changes that took place.

Lim, who represented Singapore at the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015, explores the idea of "seeing" the invisible, such as wind, and expands on his work on land reclamation by the state, and the cultures and histories lost as a result.

Where: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till Jan 30; weekdays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 10am to 5pm. Closed on public holidays. Closed from 2pm from Dec 24 till Jan 2, normal opening hours to resume on Jan 3

Admission: Free

Info: STPI's website

