Arts Picks: Era Dance Theatre’s Muara Festival, dance meets sculpture with Chowk and the art of trees

If you are suffering from da:ns withdrawal now that the festival has ended, check out Era Dance Theatre’s Muara Festival. The event will offer a rich buffet of traditional and contemporary Malay dance performances from a host of home-grown companies, including Azpirasi, Sriwana and Kirana Seni.

The festival opens at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre on Nov 4 with a selection of dances from classic Malay films from Shaw as well as new works. Besides free performances over three days, the month-long festival will also include workshops and engagement sessions. Dance fitness classes conducted over Zoom are targeted at the public, but there are dance masterclasses as well as workshops for dance practitioners who want to hone their skills. Check out the website for more details.