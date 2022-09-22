Arts picks: Ding Yi Music Company’s DY-Logue, Swan Lake by The United Ukrainian Ballet, Hong Kong cinema

DY-Logue
Chinese chamber ensemble Ding Yi Music Company is mounting its third “DY-Logue”, an annual concert series that places different musical traditions in conversation with one another.
This edition is a musical dialogue between two bowed string instruments – the erhu, to be performed by Ding Yi’s Chia Wan Hua, and the Mongolian morin khuur, played by guest musician Anarva Wang. Pieces range from On The Grasslands by Liu Mingyuan to the Mongolian folk tune Pastoral, arranged by Chow Jun Yan.
DY-Logue is part of the ensemble’s 15th anniversary celebrations this year.
Where: Stamford Arts Centre Black Box, 155 Waterloo Street
MRT: Bugis/Bencoolen/Bras Basah/Rochor
When: Oct 2, 3.30 and 7.30pm. A talk will be held at 4.45pm
Admission: $28 (excluding booking fee); free (talk)
Info: https://str.sg/wr3G
Swan Lake by The United Ukrainian Ballet
A company of dancers from war-torn Ukraine will perform Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet in Singapore. The United Ukrainian Ballet is now based in The Hague, Netherlands, and comprises dancers from Ukraine’s ballet houses such as the National Opera of Ukraine.
The group, under the artistic direction of Dutch ballerina Igone de Jongh, comes to Singapore after performances at the Royal Theatre Carre in Amsterdam and the London Coliseum.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Oct 13 to 16; 7.30pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2pm (Saturday), 3pm (Sunday)
Admission: From $55 (excluding booking fee)
Info: https://str.sg/wr3N
Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema
Check out eight Hong Kong feature films that came out in 2021 and 2022. These range from Limbo, an action thriller directed by Soi Cheang; to Look Up, about the lives of four young people in Hong Kong starting from the year of the Hong Kong handover in 1997.
Another highlight is Septet: The Story Of Hong Kong, an anthology of short stories by seven acclaimed directors – such as Sammo Hung, Johnnie To and the late Ringo Lam – paying tribute to the city from the 1940s to the present day.
Making Waves is presented by Create Hong Kong – of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region – in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society. It marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Besides a film programme, there will be a photo exhibition featuring stills from films spanning some 25 years.
Where: Golden Village, Level 3 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard (film programme); Level 1 Suntec City East Atrium (photo exhibition)
MRT: Esplanade/Promenade/City Hall
When: Till Oct 3, 10am to 10pm (photo exhibition); Friday to Oct 3, various timings (film programme)
Admission: $13 a film (excluding booking fee). Films are in Cantonese with English and Chinese subtitles
Info: https://str.sg/wr3x