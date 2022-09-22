Arts picks: Ding Yi Music Company’s DY-Logue, Swan Lake by The United Ukrainian Ballet, Hong Kong cinema

DY-Logue

Chinese chamber ensemble Ding Yi Music Company is mounting its third “DY-Logue”, an annual concert series that places different musical traditions in conversation with one another.

This edition is a musical dialogue between two bowed string instruments – the erhu, to be performed by Ding Yi’s Chia Wan Hua, and the Mongolian morin khuur, played by guest musician Anarva Wang. Pieces range from On The Grasslands by Liu Mingyuan to the Mongolian folk tune Pastoral, arranged by Chow Jun Yan.

DY-Logue is part of the ensemble’s 15th anniversary celebrations this year.

Where: Stamford Arts Centre Black Box, 155 Waterloo Street

MRT: Bugis/Bencoolen/Bras Basah/Rochor

When: Oct 2, 3.30 and 7.30pm. A talk will be held at 4.45pm

Admission: $28 (excluding booking fee); free (talk)

Info: https://str.sg/wr3G

