Arts picks: Dance film set in an abandoned school hall and disused fish farm

[In]finite Octagon

This dance film about elemental disruption was shot on locations such as an abandoned school hall and a disused fish farm amid wild vegetation.

It makes use of 64 inflatable flotation pieces, created by sculptor Yeo Chee Kiong, which form a bagua (eight trigrams used in Taoist cosmology) configuration.

The film is the first of four presentations by Project Search Eight Immortals, dance group Arts Fission's six-year research project which combines the Chinese legend of the Eight Immortals crossing the sea with modern-day concerns such as climate change.

It will be screened together with Infin8octagon, a 15-minute motion graphic film by Daniel Belton, artistic director of New Zealand group Good Company Arts.

Where: Sistic Live

When: Tomorrow (May 8) till July 31

Admission: $24, $19.20 (concessions) via Sistic (call 6348 5555 or go to the Sistic website)

Info: Arts Fission website

SSO Mother's Day Concert

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will be having its first outdoor performance since March last year, as its annual Mother's Day Concert returns to the Botanic Gardens.

The SSO String Quartet will perform classic works by the likes of Mozart and Haydn, as well as the evergreen Chinese hit The Moon Represents My Heart, at the Gardens' Bandstand.

Registration for the concert is full - and due to new restrictions announced by the Government on Tuesday (May 4) to curb the recent Covid-19 spike, SSO is awaiting guidance from the authorities as to whether the concert may proceed after all.

Nevertheless, it is working with NParks to livestream the concert online.

Where: NParks Facebook page and SSO Facebook page

When: Sunday (May 9), 6 to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: SSO website

Chronicles of a circuit breaker



A panel from Joseph Chiang's comic book Chronicles Of A Circuit Breaker. PHOTO: JOSEPH CHIANG



During the circuit breaker last year, printmaker Joseph Chiang began creating slice-of-life comics.

From rushing to the supermarket to buy toilet paper to having to sprint in public because you have forgotten to wear your mask out, he depicts life in the pandemic with gentle humour.

The comics, recently collected in the book Chronicles Of A Circuit Breaker, are on display in an exhibition at Mulan Gallery.

Where: Mulan Gallery, 36 Armenian Street 01-07

MRT: City Hall

When: Till May 15, 11.30am to 6.30pm daily

Admission: Free by registration only, very limited spaces

Info: Mulan Gallery Facebook page