Arts Picks: Dance collaboration, poetry-calligraphy exhibition, film on writer Yeng Pway Ngon

Poetry meets calligraphy in this exhibition, which features 26 pieces by The Straits Times' United States Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

These were translated from English into Chinese by New York-based writer Liuyu Ivy Chen and rendered in calligraphy by artist Zhao Xu, who is based in Dalian, China. Ghosh's daughter Tanya designed and produced the exhibition.

Ghosh, a long-time foreign correspondent now based in Washington, DC, wrote some of the pieces on long flights in the margins of boarding passes. Others were scribbled in the pages of a notebook while he was on remote assignments. Several were composed during the pandemic summer of 2020.

Wild Cranes made its debut in July last year at the Chinese American Museum in Washington, DC, where it ran for six months. It opens on Wednesday (Feb 16) for a six-day run in Singapore.

The pieces will be up for sale, with all proceeds to go towards supporting victims of domestic violence at the Association of Women for Action & Research and the Good Shepherd Centre crisis shelter.

Where: Gallery 2, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

When: Feb 16 to 20, 11am to 8pm; Feb 21, 11am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: The Arts House website

