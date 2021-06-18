Arts picks: Dance and storytelling festivals; art show on transience of space in S'pore

Dance At Dusk

The ongoing M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival will live-stream Dance At Dusk from the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre this weekend.

Performed by T.H.E Second Company and Access Path Productions' associate artist Tung Ka Wai, it begins with an excerpt from choreographer Kuik Swee Boon's 2013 work Parallels. This will be followed by Marcus Foo's meditative work This Is How We Meet/Part - Phase 3, which explores human connection and the nuances of meeting and parting.

Where: T.H.E Dance Company's YouTube page

When: Saturday (June 19) and Sunday (June 20), 8.15pm

Admission: Free

Info: Dance At Dusk's website

StoryFest 2021



StoryFest 2021 is helmed by master storyteller Kamini Ramachandran and presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and The Arts House. PHOTO: ZANE MOTALIF FOR STORYFEST SINGAPORE



The annual storytelling festival returns for its fifth edition with a series of virtual talks and performances. Over three weeks, audiences young and old can listen to stories from Singapore's shores and beyond - from tales of Badang and Sang Nila Utama to the story of how a pregnant village girl transforms into a pontianak.

Children might enjoy the Awesome Adventures tales, which will take them from the jungles of Africa to a feast in India with Ganesha & Kubera.

Another highlight is a digital picture book, The Book Of Tales, featuring five stories and illustrations by Asian storytellers and local artists.

There are also sessions on mindfulness, humour in storytelling and puppet-making using recycled materials.

StoryFest 2021 is helmed by master storyteller Kamini Ramachandran and presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and The Arts House.

Where: Zoom, video on demand and StoryFest's YouTube channel

When: Sunday (June 20) to July 11, various timings

Admission: Free or from $10

Info: StoryFest's website

3+3+3: On Condition



The group exhibition by the independent arts platform features recent works by artists and architects. PHOTO: FINBARR FALLON AND CLAIRE GOH



The Private Museum's last exhibition at its home in Waterloo Street considers nostalgia and the transient nature of space and place-making in land-scarce Singapore.

The group exhibition by the independent arts platform features recent works - such as sketches, utopian models, performative engagements and satirical "white papers" - by artists and architects.

Among them are Geraldine Kang, Michael Lee, Mervin Loh, Isabella Teng Yen Lin, and the duo Finbarr Fallon and Claire Goh.

Curated by Andrea Fam, the show takes its name from the "3+3+3 years" tenure, a type of lease agreement under the Singapore Land Authority.

Where: The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street

MRT: Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: June 24 to Aug 8, 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 11am to 5pm (weekends). A talk by the artists and curator will be held on July 17 at 3pm.

Admission: Free with registration at this website

Info: The Private Museum's website