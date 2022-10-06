Arts Picks: Asian Christian art at ACM, T’ang Quartet plays for kids and more

ACM AND Anima Mundi: Chinese Christian Art From The Vatican Museums

An ivory Virgin And Child are carved with Buddhist-style robes and jewellery. Another depiction on canvas shows the Virgin Mary dressed like a Qing empress, while a third version, on a batik baby carrier, teams the mother-child image improbably with a Marie biscuit tin logo.

This eclectic jumble of cultural and religious motifs makes for a quirky detour through Asian Christian art. They show how the artists and craftsmen of Asia adapted styles and techniques to create items for the then new religion.

The artefacts are part of the Asian Civilisations Museum’s (ACM) refreshed Christian Art gallery, which has updated its display with Chinese art on loan from Anima Mundi, the Vatican’s museum of ethnological art and artefacts.

Despite the lack of a strong narrative linking the items, some of which are from the ACM’s own collection, there are some eye-catching pieces.

An astonishingly intricate ivory chest of drawers from Sri Lanka boasts a pair of doors with Adam and Eve at the Tree of Knowledge in a central panel surrounded by trellises of vines and flowers.

The Japanese artefacts include an 1868 signboard from Hyuga province announcing the ban of Christianity as well as a tiny netsuke depicting St Anthony.

The items not only held religious significance for their original owners, but also showcase their creators’ skills and imagination.

Where: Level 2 Christian Art gallery, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays, 10am to 9pm

Admission: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents

Info: https://str.sg/wHfT

