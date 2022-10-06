Arts Picks: Asian Christian art at ACM, T’ang Quartet plays for kids and more

ACM AND Anima Mundi: Chinese Christian Art From The Vatican Museums
An ivory Virgin And Child are carved with Buddhist-style robes and jewellery. Another depiction on canvas shows the Virgin Mary dressed like a Qing empress, while a third version, on a batik baby carrier, teams the mother-child image improbably with a Marie biscuit tin logo.
This eclectic jumble of cultural and religious motifs makes for a quirky detour through Asian Christian art. They show how the artists and craftsmen of Asia adapted styles and techniques to create items for the then new religion.
The artefacts are part of the Asian Civilisations Museum’s (ACM) refreshed Christian Art gallery, which has updated its display with Chinese art on loan from Anima Mundi, the Vatican’s museum of ethnological art and artefacts.
Despite the lack of a strong narrative linking the items, some of which are from the ACM’s own collection, there are some eye-catching pieces.
An astonishingly intricate ivory chest of drawers from Sri Lanka boasts a pair of doors with Adam and Eve at the Tree of Knowledge in a central panel surrounded by trellises of vines and flowers.
The Japanese artefacts include an 1868 signboard from Hyuga province announcing the ban of Christianity as well as a tiny netsuke depicting St Anthony.
The items not only held religious significance for their original owners, but also showcase their creators’ skills and imagination.
Where: Level 2 Christian Art gallery, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays, 10am to 9pm
Admission: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents
Info: https://str.sg/wHfT
The Glasshouse comes alive! Haydn and The String Quartet
Learn about composer Joseph Haydn and chamber music in this programme that includes live music, interactivity and animated visuals. This family-friendly production will last between 40 minutes and an hour, depending on whether you opt for just the show or the package, which includes a digital art workshop for children.
The music will likely be fabulous since the musicians are from the T’ang Quartet, Singapore’s premier string quartet, and there is guidance from children’s theatre artist E-van Yeung.
Chamber Music and Arts Singapore has created some beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully made digital programmes during the pandemic. This live programme will be great for families looking to introduce their kids to classical music.
Where: Level 3 Tree of Life space, Funan, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Saturday, 10 and 11.30am
Admission: $32 for the show; $38 for show, workshop and gift pack
Info: https://str.sg/wHfq
Altered Realities: A Jiangshi Introspection
Zombies get all the glory in American pop culture, so it is about time someone paid attention to the Asian counterpart – jiangshi. This hopping reanimated corpse, which appears in Asian folklore and some hilarious horror Hong Kong films from the 1980s, gets a scary-cute makeover by Singaporean sculptor and toymaker Daniel Yu.
His figurines range from a small jiangshi terracotta wielding a selfie stick to colourful takes in a pose that harks back to Michael Jackson’s famed Thriller video in various sizes.
Yu has also curated a series of works by 13 local artists riffing on this theme.
There are eight works on display now. These include Holycr**’s rib-tickling installation of a paper talisman in an emergency casing, Zan Cheong’s Keith Haring-esque crowded cartoony canvas and Allison M. Low’s surprisingly low-key variant. These pieces will be rotated out for works by other artists, including RSCLS’ Antz and Sam Lo from Oct 21.
A fun detour through pop culture.
Where: Blaxk by ActionCity, 01-03 Funan, 109 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Nov 20, 11am to 9.30pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/wHfc
National Museum’s Retro Party
Dress up in your best 1970s to 1990s outfit and celebrate the National Museum’s 135th birthday this weekend.
Go on a quest through the ongoing exhibition, Off / On: Everyday Technology That Changed Our Lives, 1970s – 2000s, for a chance to win a prize. There will be craft workshops from 11am to 6pm where one can learn to make friendship bands and scrapbooks. Watch out, too, for snack giveaways at 1, 3 and 5pm.
Browse the retro bazaar, which will feature 13 pop-up booths selling crafts and goods.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 7pm
Admission: Free to the museum, register for workshops at https://str.sg/wHx8
Info: https://str.sg/wHxX