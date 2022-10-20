Arts Picks: Artists use twigs, gold paper and skin to create works for three art shows

The Soul Is Like A Bright Mirror
By removing paint, not adding it, Taiwan-born artist Wu Kuan-Te creates dream-like landscapes.
He scrapes away wet paint applied to a canvas using the twigs, leaves, seeds and even the stones he finds on forest floors. The marks made by these materials resemble brush strokes.
“Figurative painting was always discouraged or even suppressed,” says Wu of his time as an art student.
However, after suffering a creative block with the death of his father in 2002, he found that he could create art only by painting a landscape – “to commemorate my father” – using forest litter he found on his walks in southern Taiwan.
Currently based in Taipei, Wu says: “I removed the sadness and anxiety in my heart through the creation of subtraction.”
Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road
MRT: Outram
When: Till Sunday, 10.30am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.artporters.com
Nine Abysses
Gold and silver paper gives the paintings of Hong Kong artist Chui Pui Chee a luminosity that a photograph cannot quite capture.
Put together with the virtuosity of the detailed brushwork, Chui’s landscapes of statuesque pine trees and meticulously painted pine needles seem to float off their frames.
Chui has a PhD from the department of Chinese calligraphy at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, China. His paintings have a traditional Chinese art quality, as can be seen in his detailed gongbi brushwork style.
But the paintings also have an evocative quality usually associated with the expressive and poetic xieyi style. “I think gongbi technique and xieyi technique do not need to be seen as separate; there is no need to distinguish which is better than the other,” he says.
Where: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Nov 5, Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 11am to 6pm; Sundays and public holidays, by appointment only
Admission: Free
Info: www.ipreciation.com
Beyond Painting
You could call it work that comes from the sole: Singapore artist Ezzam Rahman uses dead skin from the calluses on his feet to “capture absence and presence of the body and self”.
He says: ” By sculpting them into flower-like miniature works, I wanted to share the direct issues of wilting, withering and decay.”
The series of flower artworks he calls Let It Be Known That I Am Trying is part of the Beyond Painting exhibition at Mizuma Gallery.
Also featured are the works of artists Alexander Sebastianus, Ari Bayuaji, Dawn Ng, Kanchana Gupta and Widi Pangest.
For this exhibition, curator Hermanto Soerjanto sought to highlight the importance of media and technique in the art-making process, and how they have developed over time. The media used include handwoven ikat dyed cotton, paper pulp and dried paint peeled from sheets of jute.
Where: Mizuma Gallery, 01-34 Gillman Barracks, 22 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Till Nov 13, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; Sundays, 11am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: www.mizuma.sg