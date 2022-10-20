Arts Picks: Artists use twigs, gold paper and skin to create works for three art shows

The Soul Is Like A Bright Mirror

By removing paint, not adding it, Taiwan-born artist Wu Kuan-Te creates dream-like landscapes.

He scrapes away wet paint applied to a canvas using the twigs, leaves, seeds and even the stones he finds on forest floors. The marks made by these materials resemble brush strokes.

“Figurative painting was always discouraged or even suppressed,” says Wu of his time as an art student.

However, after suffering a creative block with the death of his father in 2002, he found that he could create art only by painting a landscape – “to commemorate my father” – using forest litter he found on his walks in southern Taiwan.

Currently based in Taipei, Wu says: “I removed the sadness and anxiety in my heart through the creation of subtraction.”

Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road

MRT: Outram

When: Till Sunday, 10.30am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: www.artporters.com

