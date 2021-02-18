Arts picks: Art exhibitions at National Gallery and STPI; poetry by Singapore and Hong Kong poets

SINGAPORE - Not sure what to do this week? Check out these arts events.

HK-SG digital travel bubble

This digital poetry series presented by Sing Lit Station and The Substation has paired eight Singapore poets with their Hong Kong counterparts. They were asked to exchange images or a short video of their favourite places in their home city and write poems in response. Some of the poets involved in the project are Daryl Lim Wei Jie and Jennifer Wong (both above); Yeow Kai Chai and Kit Fan; and Marc Nair and David McKirdy.

WHERE: poetry.sg/travelbubble

WHEN: Website is live. A reading will be live-streamed on Saturday (Feb 20) at 3pm on The Substation's Facebook page

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: poetry.sg/travelbubble

Wu Guanzhong: learning from the master



Artworks are by Wu Guanzhong's students. PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



This exhibition examines Chinese painter Wu Guanzhong's practice as an art educator from 1976 to 1985, shedding light on his artistic exchange with students at China's Central Academy of Art and Design. Visitors can look forward to sketches by the late master, his students' artworks and rare archival materials such as photos, manuscripts, notes and art journals.

WHERE: Wu Guanzhong Gallery, Level 4 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Saturday (Feb 20) to Sept 26, 10am to 7pm daily; a Mandarin dialogue with Wu's former students will run on Saturday at 2.30pm and be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents

INFO: str.sg/JHWD

Heman Chong: peace prosperity and friendship with all nations



Conceptual artist Heman Chong has blotted out all but the verbs from John le Carre's 1961 novel Call For The Dead. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STPI



Conceptual artist Heman Chong has blotted out all but the verbs from John le Carre's 1961 novel Call For The Dead, redacting any secrets the former British spy might have leaked into his fiction. The fruits of Chong's labour can be viewed on 83 silkscreen prints on linen in this new solo show at STPI. Chong is also displaying The Circuit Breaker Paintings, in which his earlier works have been painted over with an "X"; Safe Entry (Version 2.0-2.7), a large QR code giving visitors access to a recording of his walk through Changi Airport Terminal 2; and Foreign Affairs, a series of photos of embassy backdoors.

WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

WHEN: Saturday (Feb 20) to April 18, 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays), 10am to 5pm (Sundays), closed on public holidays

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/JHWH