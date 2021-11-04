Arts Picks: ACM's sensory trail, French pianist Cedric Tiberghien, mosaic workshop

Sitting blindfolded at a table, I cradle a 3D-printed object in my hands. Ms Joan Hung, from Dialogue in the Dark Singapore (DiDsg), asks me to describe its form and guess what its purpose might be and who the object might have belonged to.

This rather unusual engagement session at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) is part of a new series developed in collaboration with DiDsg and sponsored by Keppel Corporation. The 90-minute sensory tour begins with the tactile session before a tour of the Maritime Trade and Court & Companies galleries.