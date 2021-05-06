Arts groups scramble to adjust live performances

Arts groups and concert promoters are scrambling to adapt live performances after the authorities on Tuesday announced new restrictions to curb a spike in Covid-19 cases.

From Saturday to May 30, the maximum number of people allowed at live performances will be reduced from 750 to 250 attendees - or just 100, if there is no pre-event testing. Social gatherings will be capped at five people, down from eight.

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) has introduced additional showtimes for two of its concerts to avoid pre-event testing.

The orchestra's executive director Terence Ho said it had already begun making contingency plans last week after hearing about the new Covid-19 clusters.

"On Friday evening, I called an urgent meeting. We started preparing (slots) for extra concerts. We now have to activate these alternative plans."

SCO's sold-out Mother's Day Concert: To Mom, With Love, which was supposed to have 220 attendees on Saturday, will now be split into two sessions, at 5pm and 8pm. Each session will have a capacity of 100 audience members.

Another sold-out SCO show, Young Children's Concert 2021: DiSCOvering Treasures Of Chinese Music - Riddles In The Raindrops, will also divide audiences on May 29 into two sessions, at 2.30pm and 5pm.

At both of these performances, audience members can sit in groups of up to five people.

Ticketing platform Sistic will contact ticket-holders and ask them if they wish to switch to the new time slots. Those who do not can ask for a refund or donate their ticket fees.

Vocal band MICappella has postponed its concerts on May 15 and 16 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre to July 30 and 31. Each show will have an audience of up to 250.

Ms Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive of concert promoters Base Entertainment Asia, said that almost all the MICapella concert tickets have been sold, and the move was "the best way forward to ensure that (the band) are able to perform for all their fans who have bought tickets".

Other affected groups are waiting on word from the authorities as to whether they can continue.

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), which returns from May 14 to 30 after being driven into hiatus by the pandemic last year, will soon update its arrangements, pending approvals from the authorities, said a spokesman for Arts House Limited, the festival organiser.

Several of Sifa's stage productions have already sold out. Last week, the organisers released more tickets to meet the demand, though they capped each performance at 250 attendees.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will try to avoid cancelling its publicised programmes. A spokesman said: "SSO will need to await the advisory from the National Arts Council to either reduce audience capacity or admit patrons who have undergone pre-event testing or been vaccinated."

Meanwhile, a series of concerts at The Substation Garden scheduled to run until the end of July will go on as planned for now, as each concert will have only 90 audience members. The only change is that people can come in groups of up to five, instead of eight.