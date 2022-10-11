Artist Wong Keen says there is beauty in the horror of his new installation

SINGAPORE - It is not a scene from a horror movie. But it is about horror nonetheless. The artist Wong Keen says his installation at his latest solo exhibition is about the exploitation of animals for meat and the suppression of women throughout history. “Women have been suppressed, used like pieces of meat,” says the 80-year-old artist.

The enigmatic title of this powerful installation is Forest, comprising over 100 paintings on rice paper that look like slabs of beef in a slaughterhouse. The installation is on at artcommune gallery till Oct 31.

On closer inspection of the reverse sides, some of the slabs of meat also morph into abstract shapes of the female figure. “These are about my observations of society,” he says.

“Humans are territorial and over the years, we have not changed much. What is happening today is no different to uncivilised killing.”

There is certainly a sense of physical violence in this work; the paintings are cut out to shape with a box cutter knife with some hung from menacing hooks that look like they could be from a slasher movie.

Known for his paintings of lotus, nudes and even hamburgers, Wongs says he was able to create Forest because he is now “more mature, after struggling for over 50 years”.

The artist found fame at an early age. At 19, Wong, who had been mentored by pioneer artists Liu Kang and Chen Wen Hsi at the Chinese High School, got accepted to the prestigious Art Students League of New York. To raise funds, he held a sale of his works at an almost sell-out solo exhibition at the former National Library of Singapore. The businessman and philanthropist Lee Kong Chian bought the most expensive one for $700.

Wong left for the United States in 1961 and did odd jobs in places like Chinese restaurants to pay his way through art school. “If someone told me to clean the drains, I would clean the drains,” he recalls.