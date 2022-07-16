Art of the steal: 3 new novels in which Asian 'model minorities' break the rules

In the United States, Asian Americans are often seen as the "model minority": hardworking, highly educated and law-abiding.

It is a label that reduces a group of 20 million people to a handful of stereotypes.

San Francisco-based Singaporean author Kirstin Chen, 41, says: "People paint Asian America as a monolith, but underneath, there is so much complexity."

The idea of the model minority lies at the heart of her third novel, Counterfeit, where two women - Ava, who is Chinese American, and Winnie, who is from mainland China - team up to grow a counterfeit handbag scheme into a global operation.

