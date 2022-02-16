Art meets tech in National Museum showcase

Could an actor someday be wired up to experience the reactions and emotions of an audience - and respond to them in real time?

That is the goal of A Space For Digital Attunement, a brain computer interface developed by Ms Serena Pang and Ms Ng Wen Lei, both 38.

It currently exists as a helmet prototype that makes use of sensors to project feedback onto a screen, but Ms Pang, a performance studies researcher and an actress, believes it will one day allow theatre practitioners to connect better with audiences.

The prototype is part of the Arts x Tech Lab showcase, launched yesterday by the National Arts Council (NAC) and its technology partner, Keio-NUS Cute (Connective Ubiquitous Technology for Embodiments) Center.

Arts x Tech Lab is a platform for the arts community to explore technological applications in fields such as literature, music and dance. It taps technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI).

A panel of technology and culture sector experts selected 10 projects - by teams of various sizes - from 135 entries last year to be developed as prototypes.

The selection was based on the potential of the project for further experimentation, as well as the participants' readiness to conduct practical experiments.

NAC deputy chief executive Lynette Pang said the 10 teams were given $1,000 to work on their ideas during the developmental phase and up to $30,000 for prototype development.

The prototypes are on display till Friday at the National Museum of Singapore to potential investors and the public. Others on display range from a music AI to Folko, an audio-based storytelling app. Mr Christian Teo, 31, one of Folko's creators, described the app as a way of collectively shaping storytelling in the digital age.

NAC's Ms Pang said: "The inaugural edition of the lab has met NAC's expected outcomes, and the council intends to continue supporting such labs for the sector in the future."