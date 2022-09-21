Art in odd places and the artists who are breaking urban boundaries

SINGAPORE – Instead of heading for museums and galleries, art lovers can go to more unusual destinations for three upcoming art shows.

One of the venues for the Singapore International Photography Festival is the soon-to-be-redeveloped Peace Centre. Long-running community arts programme Both Sides, Now: Mengukir Harapan is organising its latest edition at a community hub in Bedok, while Wong Lip Chin: Stolen Moment will show at a hipster enclave in Joo Chiat.

The organisers will not only be testing how far enthusiasts will go for art, but also whether local residents will be interested.

Here is a closer look at these events and their highlights.

Singapore International Photography Festival



An empty building lot, vacant retail shops and an old school are where renowned photographers from 28 countries will display their works for the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF).

This year’s theme is Future Known As Unpredicted and festival curator John Tung, 32, says the works are also a way for the audience to “think about the future by creating links to the past”.

Peace Centre, which Tung describes as being “frozen in time”, is one of the locations for the festival. Here, he curated Placemaking At The Moment Between Times, featuring three site-specific installations, including Dark Cities by the artist Shyue Woon.

For Dark Cities, Woon captures an aspect of a multi-storey carpark – only metres away and also worth a visit – that is both seedy and arresting.