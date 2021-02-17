Art in motion

ART AND SCIENCE COLLIDE: The Laboratory Of The Future: Kinetic Art In Russia exhibition, in the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, includes about 400 works that demonstrate the development of kinetic art in the 1960s and 1970s. The display is on till May 10.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2021, with the headline 'Art in motion'. Subscribe
