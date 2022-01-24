Art in hawker centres, even toilets

Art has been everywhere this week. It was in a warehouse, a hawker centre, a Housing Board flat and even in toilets.

Singapore Art Week (SAW), which ran from Jan 14 and ended yesterday, sent art lovers trekking across the island, though some lucky Bedok residents had to go no further than their doorstep.

This was because their neighbour, artist Johann M. Fauzi, had turned his five-room Housing Board flat into a venue for an art exhibition by him and his friends called Somewhere In Bedok Blooms The Blushing Rouge Of Embroidered Roses.

"This whole flat is my artwork," said Johann, who is in his 50s.

He and curator Louis Ho were inspired by pop artist Takashi Murakami's exhibition at the Palace of Versailles in France. Indeed, Johann's flat could be described as a Versailles outpost, with its chandeliers, gilt-framed mirrors and assorted chinoiserie.

The counterpoint to all this ormolu was to be found in the toilet, where artist Sarah Ninjawhee's installation Colosseum Of Psyche posed an intervention. In a statement, the artist invited visitors to sit on a faux fur-lined toilet to "engage with their inner worlds".

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in a statement: "We need to see art not just as a product of itself, but also to get audiences involved in the process of art-making, in the exchange of ideas and critical conversations on the issues of today.

"We also hope to continue making art accessible to the community in familiar, yet unconventional spaces."

That was certainly the case in the 10th edition of Singapore Art Week, a joint initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), with more than 130 art events spread out across the island.

Even so, the organisers must have understood it would be impossible to experience all the events within 10 days, though the guidebook's valiant attempt to categorise them into themes targeting different demographics did offer some pointers.

NAC's sector development director for visual arts Tay Tong told The Straits Times that though SAW ended yesterday, more than 60 events continue beyond this date.

It had events in established hubs such as Gillman Barracks and Bras Basah-Bugis, and also in Jurong and River Valley, Tiong Bahru and Bukit Merah.

Abandoning the gallery space altogether, Hawker! Hawker! involved 13 collaborators who sited their work at Lau Pa Sat in Raffles Quay. Most of it was exhibited unceremoniously - one work was on the floor - so it was easy to miss. Fortunately, the artists created a Facebook page and this proved to be more elucidating.

Crossroads, presented by creative studio ToNewEntities, chose to display artworks on commercial electronic billboards. Partner and featured artist Tristan Lim, 28, said that as it is, most of his work is seen primarily on Instagram.

The experimental work signals, for artists like Lim, a shift towards embracing the future. "Singapore is always reminiscing about the past. We do think about the past, but we want to be modern too."

Elsewhere, The MeshMinds Foundation's AR.T Trail in Transit employed augmented-reality (AR) technology on Instagram. Commuters on the Downtown Line could experience six site-specific AR art experiences - they just had to look up from their mobile devices at the right time.

Still, such platforms have their vagaries. Crossroads' digital billboard show at Ion Orchard lasted under a minute - advertising space, especially on Orchard Road, costing what it does. Blink and you would have missed it.

Certainly the cost of space is an issue that the whole art community can empathise with. One event organiser who did not want to be named said that because Singapore is an expensive city, hanging up art on a wall has cost implications. "Art is real estate," he said.

Self-taught artist Jonathan Leong, 38, credits his rising art career to the digital sphere. "In Singapore, the problem is space (to work and exhibit). You don't need space on the Internet."

His solo exhibition, Memes, Myths And Machines, was hosted by art salon The Culture Story at Thye Hong Centre in Bukit Merah.

The works were not only created digitally, but were also on sale as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Leong sold three works - to a hotel owner, a crypto-entrepreneur and a young investor.

Of course, most flocked to SAW's big names. This year's headliner was the newly launched Singapore Art Museum (SAM) in the cavernous industrial halls of Tanjong Pagar Distripark, with audacious installations by art rock band The Observatory and Bangkok-born artist Korakrit Arunanondchai - a promising start to the museum's goal of presenting diverse works in unconventional spaces.

Also at the distripark was another familiar draw, the S.E.A. Focus art fair, with more than 170 artworks from 24 galleries from Singapore and the region.

Participants were grateful that the fair went ahead despite potential Covid-19 restrictions. "Other fairs had to be cancelled," said Mr Guillaume Levy-Lambert, 59, co-founder of Singapore-based Art Porters Gallery.

International art fair Art SG, for example, has been postponed four times and will now take place in January next year.

At the arts hub of Gillman Barracks, there were 16 listed SAW events including a guided tour.

Collaborative group Progressive Disintegrations presented Inside The Wild Cube, an exhibition that was notable because it was "self-organised" by the artists.

One of the organisers, Wei Leng Tay, 43, said that with a commercial gallery, there might be more of a concern with sales, while with a museum exhibition, artists might be constrained by the context of art history. Certain projects might also need a certain type of institutional support.

A self-organised show, however, allows the artists to concentrate on just making art, she added.

Knowing that there would be a lot to see from past experience, art collective Post-Museum came up with the idea of a bus tour to cover more than 100 festival events in 10 days. Its 20 tours were mostly sold out, with about 180 bus seats taken up.

Post-Museum co-founder Woon Tien Wei, 47, said a mix of people turned up. And while they might not have liked all the art and their response to some was muted - the bejewelled urinal cakes by artist Samuel Xun in the toilet of cinema The Projector, for instance - they nevertheless seemed open to it.

"It's okay to present a diverse reading of the arts," he said. "It's a way to sharpen your skills of looking."