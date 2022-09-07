Art exhibition celebrates differences, complexities in mental health

SINGAPORE – Get on to a giant rainbow-coloured hamster wheel for a run. This installation, created by Australia-based artist Hiromi Tango and Australian neuroscientist Emma Burrows is one of 24 interactive exhibits and large-scale installations that is part of a new exhibition called Mental: Colours Of Wellbeing.

Tango says her work was made with the intention to heal and draws from her continuous fascination with what makes people happy.

The show, co-curated by the ArtScience Museum and Science Gallery Melbourne, is on at the ArtScience Museum till Feb 26. It features works created by artists, scientists, makers and designers from countries including Australia, the United States, Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore.

The organisers say the exhibition is not about mental illness, treatments or cures, but “the celebration of difference and complexity”.

Honor Harger, vice-president of ArtScience Museum and Attractions at Marina Bay Sands, adds: “It will surprise and delight visitors through out-of-the box artwork that addresses serious topics head-on in an accessible manner.”

A mixed-media interactive installation called Go Mental by artist Josh Muir invites viewers to put their heads inside large inflatable cartoon heads. The soundscapes which can be heard within represent the highs and lows of the artist’s state of mind, as his art practice developed as a creative outlet for his mental health journey.