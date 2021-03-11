Animal-free circus

Artistes in costumes made of plastic waste (above) as well as animal-inspired ones perform during a presentation of the new show, Ecolibrum, at the National Circus of Ukraine in Kiev. The show, which runs till the end of the month, is described as a play in which friendly aliens help earthlings avoid a terrible catastrophe and save the earth.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Power juggler Viktoria Ilchenko (above) as well as equilibrists Angelina Fedorenko and Olexandra Chala during their performances. The National Circus of Ukraine is one of the oldest in the country, with a history of more than 250 years. Ecolibrum will not only be staged with sanitary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but will also not involve animals, said the group. PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
Power juggler Viktoria Ilchenko as well as equilibrists Angelina Fedorenko and Olexandra Chala (both above) during their performances. The National Circus of Ukraine is one of the oldest in the country, with a history of more than 250 years. Ecolibrum will not only be staged with sanitary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but will also not involve animals, said the group. PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE
