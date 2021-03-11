Animal-free circus

Power juggler Viktoria Ilchenko as well as equilibrists Angelina Fedorenko and Olexandra Chala (both above) during their performances. The National Circus of Ukraine is one of the oldest in the country, with a history of more than 250 years. Ecolibrum will not only be staged with sanitary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but will also not involve animals, said the group.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA-EFE