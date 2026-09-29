Amitav Ghosh, Tan Twan Eng and Jim Rion headline Singapore Writers Festival

SINGAPORE – Booker Prize nominees Amitav Ghosh and Tan Twan Eng, renowned Taiwan writer and radio host Ma Shih-fang and Jim Rion, translator of the wildly popular Uketsu series of books, are just some of the headliners at the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) 2026 .

The annual affair, with the theme Hidden In Plain Sight and a focus on crime fiction, returns from Nov 13 to 22. Early bird tickets are already on sale. Readers can use their Culture Pass credits for both festival passes and ticketed events. Fans might want to snap up tickets to the latter – such as the keynote lectures and the intimate Salon series – as those go fast.

Festival director Yong Shu Hoong, 59, says an effort has been made to expand the spaces for the festival. Organiser Arts House Group had to stop ticket sales in 2025 when the Arts House venue reached capacity. Organisers faced the happy problem of overflowing attendees who had to queue early to get into some of the sessions.

Yong says there will be a bit more space in the building as the usual SWF Homage exhibition, which takes up a room, is no longer in the form of clunky panels. The tribute to translators will instead include workshops, online interactivity, where visitors can try their hand at translating and uploading their efforts to a sound cloud, as well as a travelling exhibition.

Booker nominated writer Amitav Ghosh is one of 2026’s headliners. PHOTO: MATHIEU GENON

The festival has also rented Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium at the National Gallery Singapore as an additional venue besides the Victoria Theatre. Communal spaces will be set up on Empress Lawn for F&B and along the Singapore River as a reading hangout.

Addressing previous complaints that the Empress Lawn is a bit far from the Arts House venue, Bricolage, an F&B outlet located next to the Old Parliament House, will offer a menu tailored for busy festivalgoers.

The festival is also working with other partners for the popular Salon series. Highlights for this include former festival director and poet Pooja Nansi at COMO Orchard and novelist Jemimah Wei at Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa at New Bahru.

Former SWF director Pooja Nansi will host a Salon session at the 2026 SWF. ST PHOTO: LUTHER LAU

These are the only food-related events, compared with 2025 which had an entire series dedicated to food. Yong says it was a deliberate decision to drop the Feast Of Words & Flavours events: “It’s easy to just duplicate something that’s popular.”

The aim, he says, is always to programme in a way that will attract people who have never been to the SWF. Hence, a programme like Firasat: A Dikir Performance at the Victoria Theatre, which fuses dikir barat and theatre, offers something different in a mother tongue language. This event was inspired by the success of 2025’s Tamil spoken word event, Kavipperukku – Aspire The Infinite, which filled the same venue.

Popular Taiwan radio host Ma Shih-fang will be hosting session on popular music. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

Yong says: “The mother tongue languages programming is still growing. Whether it’s as fast as what people hope for, it really is a matter of what we can do with the budget we have and also with the audience that will come.”

The virtuous cycle of programming and audience interest is reflected in the expansion of live and artificial intelligence translation to more sessions after the service was welcomed by festivalgoers in 2025.

This is Yong’s third and last year as festival director, a decision he made after 2025’s event as he wanted to spend more time with his elderly father after his mother died: “I at least have more freedom to not have to choose between work and my duty towards caregiving.”

Festival directors usually sign on for a three-year term with an option to renew for the fourth year, and previous directors have usually stayed for four years, five in the case of Nansi whose term was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While his term seems short, Yong is satisfied that he has put his stamp on the event. Having inherited a wildly successful festival from Nansi, he says: “I don’t really have wildly huge ambitions to bring the festival into a particular level. My thinking is more like this is national service.”

He jokes: “Maybe my concern is not to screw up.”

While his first edition in 2024 was regarded as a quieter affair than Nansi’s buzzy post-pandemic events which drew a younger demographic, his 2025 edition achieved a balance of buzzy star power and in-depth focus that appealed across different demographics.

Asked if he had a dream list of authors to invite, he says frankly: “My dream list authors are either so obscure that nobody will come for the programmes, or the people are long gone, like the Beat Generation poets.”

As festival director, his approach is more prosaic, looking at award-winning writers, recommendations from his programming team who are plugged into different genres and also authors whose embassies are looking to collaborate with the festival.

Yong notes that he is also contributing to the festival’s overall robustness by programming in a way that draws audiences, which in turn brings in more partners and sponsors to ensure its longevity.

At the end of the day, he hopes people will take the plunge at the festival just for the pleasure of encountering something new: “If they are willing, they will find some really good authors that they have never had a chance to experience before.”

Book it/Singapore Writers Festival

Where: Various venues

When: Nov 13 to 22, various timings

Admission: Festival pass priced at $30. Early bird promotion price of $24 from Sept 29 to Oct 18. Eligible for Culture Pass

Info: https://www.singaporewritersfestival.com/