America’s National Book Foundation announces awards shortlist, will honour novelist Salman Rushdie

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Author Salman Rushdie will be awarded the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters by the National Book Foundation on Nov 18.

NEW YORK – The National Book Foundation announced the finalists for the 2026 National Book Awards on Tuesday across the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. Winners will be announced during a ceremony in New York on Nov 18.

The foundation will also honor novelist Salman Rushdie, who was grievously injured during a stabbing in 2022, with the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and pediatrician, writer and literacy advocate Perri Klass with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

Here is a full list of the finalists.

Fiction

The fiction finalists include several books about how immigration can shape personal identity. In Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi, a Palestinian emigre on his deathbed recounts the story of fleeing his home in 1948 after Israeli displacement, only to spend the rest of his life adrift. A mother and daughter navigate continents and languages in Valeria Luiselli’s novel Beginning Middle End. And Dèy, by Edwidge Danticat, plumbs the emotional depths of a Haitian American real estate agent who survives a mass shooting.

Beginning Middle End, by Valeria Luiselli

Dèy, by Edwidge Danticat

Mad Eden, by Morgan Thomas

Paradiso 17, by Hannah Lillith Assadi

Pretend You’re Dead and I Carry You, by Julián Delgado Lopera

Nonfiction

Many of this year’s nonfiction finalists experiment with literary form. Camonghne Felix blends memoir with political analysis in Let The Poets Govern. Colin Asher’s The Midnight Special explores the lives of five musicians and the music they made in prison. And in Spawning Season, microbiologist Joseph Osmundson brings in his scientific background while describing the challenges of building a family during an era of climate change.

Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, And Becoming, by Abdelrahman ElGendy

Let The Poets Govern: A Declaration Of Freedom, by Camonghne Felix

The Midnight Special: The Secret Prison History Of American Music, by Colin Asher

Mother Tongue, by Sara Nović

Spawning Season: An Experiment In Queer Parenthood, by Joseph Osmundson

Poetry

Collections with ecological themes dominate the poetry category. Experimental poet Victoria Chang places poems about nature and the afterlife beside embroidered photographs in Tree Of Knowledge. Brenda Hillman’s Still House In The Desert examines the author’s childhood through an ecological lens, and Bramble, by Susan Stewart, invokes thorns as symbols of struggle.

Bramble, by Susan Stewart

Exhibit G: Poems, Essays, And Photographs Of Gaza, by Fady Joudah

Hide, by Carolina Ebeid

Still House In The Desert, by Brenda Hillman

Tree Of Knowledge, by Victoria Chang

Translated Literature

In translated literature, Karl Ove Knausgaard, the Norwegian author best known for his autobiographical series My Struggle, is a finalist for The School Of Night, a Faustian tale of artistic success. Vicente Luis Mora’s Centroeuropa takes place in early-19th-century Prussia, and Samar Yazbek’s Your Presence Is A Danger To Your Life incorporates interviews with 26 Palestinians receiving medical treatment in Doha, Qatar.

Centroeuropa, by Vicente Luis Mora; translated from the Spanish by Rahul Bery

Night Of A Thousand Hells, by Intan Paramaditha; translated from the Indonesian by Stephen J. Epstein and Tiffany Tsao

Pure Men, by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr; translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud

The School Of Night, by Karl Ove Knausgaard; translated from the Norwegian by Martin Aitken

Your Presence Is A Danger To Your Life: Voices Of Survival And Witness In Gaza, by Samar Yazbek; translated from the Arabic by Leri Price

Young People’s Literature

Some of the finalists for the young people’s literature category tackle difficult subjects. Keala Kendall’s That Which Feeds Us makes a haunting metaphor, in more ways than one, out of colonialism in Hawaii; David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels’ The Fight Of Our Lives teaches young readers about the AIDS epidemic; and Elana K. Arnold’s Holloway sends a neurodivergent Jewish teenager back in time to Paris in 1946.

The Fight Of Our Lives: AIDS In America, by David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels

Holloway, by Elana K. Arnold

Shook, by Julian Randall

That Which Feeds Us: A Hawaiian Gothic, by Keala Kendall

When Tomorrow Burns, by Tae Keller