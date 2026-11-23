Ruha Benjamin (right) with moderator Ganesh Kalyanam during her lecture Ctrl + Alt + Rethink at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 22.

SINGAPORE – At 15, American transdisciplinary scholar Ruha Benjamin moved to the Marshall Islands with her family and saw first-hand the impact of atomic testing on the local communities.

Moving between the Kwajalein Atoll, where her family was housed with the American military community that lived in a “Stepford utopia of golf courses and perfectly manicured lawns”, and Ebeye, “the ghetto of the Pacific”, Benjamin recalled that this drastic binary started her thinking.

“These aren’t parallel universes. One requires the other.”

Such stark inequities have driven the Alexander Stewart 1886 Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University to think deeply about race, justice and technology.

These topics were the substance of her keynote address at the Singapore Writers Festival that was as much as inspirational cri de coeur for the power of human imagination as it was a hopeful call to action.

Her lecture, titled Ctrl + Alt + Rethink, to a full house at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 22, held an engaged audience rapt. Benjamin drew from history, social and cultural studies as well as technological trends for a surprisingly optimistic conclusion – that there is hope of avoiding a technological apocalypse and creating a more equitable world.

Her arguments were rooted in the African-American experience of enslavement and racism, as well as her own encounters.

Drawing inspiration from famed African American writers such as historian W. E. B. Du Bois, journalist-activist Ida B. Wells Barnett and civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr, Benjamin said: “When it comes to rethinking our future with technology, the black intellectual tradition invites us to slow down and learn from the past.”

Any conversation about technology, she said, needs to start with society and its inputs. She cited the demonstrations in Britain during the Covid-19 pandemic when the authorities decided to grade students, who could not sit their A levels, using a predictive algorithm. Students from working-class and more diverse schools were graded lower than their wealthier, whiter counterparts.

Benjamin highlighted this example as just one of the ways in which technology hides bias behind a veneer of impersonal objectivity. “It’s reflecting and reproducing existing forms of inequity encoded in the geography of the city or the nation.”

She pointed out that human prejudices influence “the behaviours, the patterns, the data that’s used to train these automated systems to make predictions and decisions”.

“Rethinking our relationship with technology doesn’t just require that we learn from the past, but that we unlearn so many of the long-held assumptions and associations that we’ve inherited from the past,” she added.

She addressed seven concepts that needed to be unlearnt: equating intelligence with smartness; that innovation is synonymous with social progress; that technology is self-propelled rather than human-driven; that deep learning is only statistical; that power is only about subjugation; that imagination is superfluous; and that human nature is selfish.

She pointed out that the two dominant narratives of techno-dystopia, in Hollywood tales like The Terminator (1984) and The Matrix (1999), and techno-utopia, embraced by Silicon Valley, are both driven by the same techno-deterministic logic, “which is just a fancy way of saying that we assume technology is in the driver’s seat, propelled by a will of its own”.

Ruha Benjamin put forth the surprisingly optimistic argument that there is hope of avoiding a technological apocalypse and creating a more equitable world. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Drawing audience laughter with the image of a gallery of tech moguls – including Tim Cook, Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai – labelled the “broligarchy” or the “nerd reich”, Benjamin highlighted the fact that these limiting narratives are pushed by a small cabal with vested interests.

“It actually serves their interests for us to believe that AI has a will of its own and that we don’t have the power to question it.”

But people are beginning to question the narrative and to push back. Benjamin’s prescription is to harness the power of human imagination to create “visions that come from people and places that have a deeper understanding of society and a deeper commitment to humanity”.

She warned: “If we don’t actively rethink and reimagine this unfolding of space-time, we’ll continue to be trapped inside a deeply racist, colonialist, eugenic imagination.

“And that’s where fiction and storytelling and writers’ festivals come in. Whether it is Star Trek – shout out to an elder Captain Uhura here – or Octavia Butler’s novels or many of the fantastic writers here at the festival, we need visions of not just dystopia and utopia, but ‘us-topia’, to remind us that the future is not something that happens to us but something that we actively shape.”

She proposed another kind of AI, that of abundant imagination. “This requires us to do two things at once: unplug from systems that are working overtime to infect us with false notions of hierarchy and scarcity; while protecting our abundant imagination against those who are trying to diminish and demoralise us.”

Acknowledging that this was easier said than done, the educator advocated a start in education, to equip younger generations with the muscle to exercise imagination.

To an audience member’s question on how to hold on to hope, Benjamin said: “My own personal practice is a historical imagination where I time-travel and go to prior eras in which an overriding regime seemed like it was impossible to bring down.

“Whether that’s my own ancestors or other communities living under the height of colonialism, living under the height of slavery, I transport myself there.

“There were people in every era who woke up and said, ‘nah, no, this ain’t right.’ And I channel their stubborn insistence that this is not natural, it will not stand.

“Maybe I won’t see the end of it in my generation, but sure as hell, I’m going to do my part to make sure that my kid in that future doesn’t experience this slavery, this colonialism.”