Ahead of the curve

Updated
Published
4 min ago

From today to Sept 18, Museo Jumex in Mexico City presents Urs Fischer: Lovers, a 20-year survey of the celebrated Switzerland-born artist.

The exhibition, which features more than 48 of Urs Fischer's works - across media such as photography, sculpture, painting, drawing and publishing - includes new pieces made for the museum as well as works from public and private collections and the artist's personal archive.

The bewildering, thoughtful and playful pieces - such as this croissant (above) - showcase the creativity, humour and depth of Fischer, 48, who is based in New York.

This is his first solo show in Mexico.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2022, with the headline Ahead of the curve. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top