Ahead of the curve

From today to Sept 18, Museo Jumex in Mexico City presents Urs Fischer: Lovers, a 20-year survey of the celebrated Switzerland-born artist.

The exhibition, which features more than 48 of Urs Fischer's works - across media such as photography, sculpture, painting, drawing and publishing - includes new pieces made for the museum as well as works from public and private collections and the artist's personal archive.

The bewildering, thoughtful and playful pieces - such as this croissant (above) - showcase the creativity, humour and depth of Fischer, 48, who is based in New York.

This is his first solo show in Mexico.