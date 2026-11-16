Concert review
Ageless Sumi Jo still thrills with her high notes
- Sumi Jo’s Singapore recital marked 40 years since her professional debut in Europe, with her colouratura still dazzling at Esplanade Concert Hall.
- She sang Italian, Korean and Spanish works with pianist Abigail Sin and guest players, showing strong emotion, theatrical skill and fine control.
- The concert ended with repeated cadenza, three encores and a surprise guest tenor, leaving the audience thrilled by her ageless high notes.
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Mad For Love
Sumi Jo Vocal Recital