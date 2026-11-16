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Concert review

Ageless Sumi Jo still thrills with her high notes

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South Korean Sumi Jo gave a concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Nov 15.

PHOTO: UNG RUEY LOON

Chang Tou Liang

  • Sumi Jo’s Singapore recital marked 40 years since her professional debut in Europe, with her colouratura still dazzling at Esplanade Concert Hall.
  • She sang Italian, Korean and Spanish works with pianist Abigail Sin and guest players, showing strong emotion, theatrical skill and fine control.
  • The concert ended with repeated cadenza, three encores and a surprise guest tenor, leaving the audience thrilled by her ageless high notes.

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Sumi Jo Vocal Recital

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.